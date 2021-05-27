‘Shadow And Bone’ Edges ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Atop Nielsen Weekly Streaming Chart

Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone edged the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu to top Nielsen’s weekly ranking of streaming viewership in the U.S.

Shadow and Bone, an 8-episode series based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling novels, is produced by Stranger Things outfit 21 Laps Entertainment.

Nielsen measures only viewing through a TV set on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+, delaying results for nearly a month by arrangement with streaming providers. Shadow and Bone, per the measurement firm, pulled in a shade less than 1.2 billion total streaming hours in the period from April 26 to May 2.

The Handmaid’s Tale totaled 1.04 billion hours from its 39 total episodes. Only the first three episodes from the current season went online in its first week, and new episodes are added one at a time on a weekly basis.

A strong No. 4 on the chart was Skydance/Paramount/New Republic’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, with 760 million minutes of viewing. The Michael B. Jordan feature had the highest percentage of Black viewers among the week’s top titles, per Nielsen, at 37%. The opening follows the strong debut of Coming 2 America in March, which topped the weekly Nielsen chart. It continues Amazon’s emphasis on broader-audience movie releases, an effort that gained considerable steam this week with the company’s acquisition of MGM.

Netflix’s well-reviewed animated feature, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, gathered up 516 million minutes of viewing in its first days of streaming. Netflix horror entry Things Heard & Seen drew 434 million minutes, good for the No. 3 spot in Nielsen’s all-movie rankings but not in the overall top 10.

Below is the overall top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Shadow and Bone – 8 episodes, 1.192 billion minutes of viewing

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 39 eps., 1.039B min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 872M min.

Without Remorse (Amazon) – film, 760M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 370 eps., 746M min.

Criminal Minds – 310 eps., 680M min.

The Circle – 24 eps., 641M min.

Cocomelon – 9 eps., 517M min.

Mitchells vs. the Machines – film, 516M min.

Heartland – 170 eps., 481M min.