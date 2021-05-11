Seth Rogen To Launch Podcast With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

Seth Rogen is the latest A-lister to get into the world of podcasting.

The Knocked Up star is launching his first podcast with SiriusXM’s Stitcher, which is set to debut later this year.

The show will be a series of personal stories and each week will invite a range of guests to share a single story – whether hilarious, harrowing or heartwarming – and bring it to life through rhythmic editing, as supporting interviews and archival tape are woven in.

It will launch via Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, Earwolf, which is behind shows such as Office Ladies and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

The untitled podcast is being developed and produced by Richard Parks III, who is behind Richard’s Famous Food Podcast. Frida Perez and Earwolf’s Colin Anderson will serve as Executive Producers.

“Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience,” Rogen said. “Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think Frida, Richard and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast.”

“Richard’s journalistic track record, leftfield sense of humor, and propensity for wildly creative audio made him the perfect producer to realize Seth’s vision” added Colin Anderson, Vice President of Comedy at Stitcher. “Together, they’ve created something truly unique, which feels