Seth Meyers & Josh Meyers Developing Animated Series ‘Colony 2’ For Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Seth Meyers and his brother Josh are heading to space for their latest project, sort of.

The pair are developing an animated series for Peacock set on mankind’s first space colony.

Colony 2 has received a script commitment from the streamer and is produced by Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, Bento Box Entertainment and Universal Television. The project is created and written by the Meyers.

When a team of the greatest minds in science arrive on a distant planet to start mankind’s first space colony, they discover that because of advances intechnology back on earth, they’ve actually gotten there second. This forces them to confront the question, when you’ve been number one your whole life, what happens when you discover you’re actually just number two?

It marks the first major project to be revealed after the Late Night with Seth Meyers host struck an overall deal with Universal Studio Group as part of his deal that will see his continue to keep a close look on late-night for NBC.

Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions also produces Peacock’s A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show.

Josh Meyers was a cast member of MADtv and has starred in series including The Mindy Project and Amazon’s Red Oaks.

It is also the latest series for the Fox-owned animation studio Bento Box, which makes series including Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville and The Great North for its parent company as well as series such as The Prince for HBO Max, Central Park for Apple and Koala Man for Hulu.

Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Josh Meyers and Jason Carden will executive produce. Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara will executive produce on behalf of Bento Box Entertainment.