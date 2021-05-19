Selma Blair Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Selma Blair.

Blair will next be seen as the subject of the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which premiered to rave reviews at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and was awarded the Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling. The documentary, which was acquired by Discovery+ and is anticipated to be released this Fall, reveals Blair’s intimate and raw journey with Multiple Sclerosis.

Previously, she starred in the comedy/horror thriller Mom And Dad, opposite Nicholas Cage. The film premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and later screened at the Sitges Film Festival and the Molins Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Jury Prize for Best Film and the Audience Award for Best Film.

Blair’s other credits include such pop culture classics as Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions and The Sweetest Thing among others. She has worked with an array of acclaimed directors including Guillermo del Toro for Hellboy and its sequels, and Todd Solondz for 2011’s Dark Horse, alongside Christopher Walken and Mia Farrow, and 2001’s Storytelling.

On television, she was recently seen co-starring in FX’s American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson for Ryan Murphy. Blair was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Spoken Word Album for Children” for her reading of Anne Frank: The Diary Of A Young Girl and was named one of Time’s 2017 Person of the Year as one of their Silence Breakers.

She continues to be represented by Troy Nankin, Narrative, and Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.