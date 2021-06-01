Sebastian Stan Posts New Photo Of Himself As Tommy Lee From ‘Pam & Tommy’ Set

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan shared a new image related to his upcoming part in Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy. In it Stan, who plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee opposite James’ Pamela Anderson, poses in character wearing just shorts, shoes and an apron emblazoned with the words “Kiss the Cook,” with the hashtag “Sunday” appended.

The photo is similar to many shirtless, in character poses the actor has posted in recent weeks, but his one seemed a bit more appropriate to a BBQ-filled holiday weekend.

The post was liked by co-star Seth Rogen as well as Drake Doremus — who directed Stan in Endings — Beginnings and producer Simon Kinberg.

Hulu previously released several photos of Stan and co-star Lily James that recalled famous images of Lee and Anderson. You can see those here.

As Deadline’s Justin Kroll previously reported, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The leaked VHS tape turned into quite the legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group. Ultimately, the Lees entered into a confidential settlement deal with IEG. Thereafter, the company began making the tape available to subscribers on its websites again, resulting in triple the normal traffic.

Rogen also stars as the man who stole the tape. Cast includes Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Craig Gillespie directs. Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce with Point Grey (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee), Annapurna (Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug), Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco and Dylan Sellers.