Sebastian Maniscalco Reunites With Ray Romano In Untitled Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and stand up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has been set by Romano to join the untitled dramedy that Romano is directing from a script Romano wrote with Mark Stegemann. Romano first met Maniscalco when they did Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman together. Romano stars with Laurie Metcalf and ICM Partners is selling distribution.

Leo (Romano) and Angela (Metcalf) Russo live a simple, blue-collar life in Queens, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family. When their lanky soft-spoken son ‘Sticks’ finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen.

The film is being produced by Bonafide Productions partners Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa, and the casting directors are Douglas Aibel & Stephanie Holbrook.

A top touring road comic, Maniscalco was off the road during the pandemic but just announced his Nobody Does This return to the road. It begins in Nashville on June 12 with dates each month through February.