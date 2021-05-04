Screen Media Picks Up Megan Fox Millennium Media Thriller ‘Till Death’

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has snapped up U.S. rights to Millennium Media’s suspense thriller Till Death starring Transformers actress Megan Fox. A summer theatrical and on demand release is planned.

Till Death begins with Emma (Fox) waking up, handcuffed to her dead husband after a romantic evening in their secluded lake house. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers and escape her husband’s twisted plan.

The pic is directed by S.K. Dale (award-winning horror short The Coatmaker) who is making his feature directorial debut here. The role reps Fox’s first genre role since the 2009 Diablo Cody scripted horror pic Jennifer’s Body.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Orphan and the upcoming prequel Esther), Tanner Mobley (The Piper), Yariv Lerner (The Outpost), Les Weldon (The Expendables), Rob Van Norden (Jolt) and Jeffrey Greenstein (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) produce. Till Death co-stars Callan Mulvey (Russo Brothers’ upcoming The Gray Man), Eoin Macken (George RR Martin’s Nightflyers), Aml Ameen (HBO’s I May Destroy You) and Jack Roth (Medici). Jason Carvey wrote the screenplay which was featured on the “Blood List” – a yearly compilation of the best unproduced genre scripts. The pic was fully financed by Millennium Media.

Related Story Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Acquires Assets Of 'Hunters' Producer Sonar Entertainment

“Megan’s gritty performance will leave you on the edge of your seat right up until the very end,” said Screen Media in a statement.

“At a time when people need entertainment more than ever, we couldn’t be more excited to team with Screen Media again to bring the world this unique and thrilling film that will certainly be a welcomed distraction,” said Greenstein.

Till Death is the third collaboration between Screen Media and Millennium after last year’s The Outpost, which was a bright spot for theaters and drive-ins during the pandemic last summer when all major chains were closed, and Blackbird, which stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Sam Neill and many others.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Greenstein on behalf of Millennium Media. Screen Media is a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company.

Screen Media’s recent acquisitions include mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer, the comedies Eat Wheaties! starring Tony Hale, and Senior Moment starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street. Recent releases include the Bella Thorne thriller Girl, Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire, and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.