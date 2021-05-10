Screen Media Acquires International Rights To Moonstone Entertainment Catalog With Julie Christie, Sam Shepard, Dolph Lundgren Movies

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. distributor Screen Media has acquired international rights to a substantial part of the Moonstone Entertainment library with a 10-year exclusive deal.

The deal will include titles from Noah Baumbach, Timothy Hutton and Alan Rudolph. Screen Media plans to take the 47 library titles to market immediately.

The pact, negotiated by Ernst “Etchie” Stroh on behalf of Moonstone Entertainment and David Fannon and Michael Kosche on behalf of Screen Media, in partnership with MEP, represents the continuation of a long-standing relationship between the two companies.

Established by Etchie Stroh and his wife Yael at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992, producer Moonstone has made films including Alan Rudolph’s Afterglow starring Nick Nolte, Julie Christie (nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for this role), Lara Flynn Boyle and Jonny Lee Miller; Mr. Jealousy starring Eric Stoltz, Annabella Sciorra and Peter Bogdanovich; Scott Sanders’ Thick As Thieves starring Alec Baldwin and Michael Jai White; Peter Masterson’s Only Thrill starring Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard; Shimon Dotan’s Diamond Dogs starring Dolph Lundgren; and, Timothy Hutton’s Digging To China starring Kevin Bacon and Evan Rachel Wood.

“We are excited to add this new acquisition of commercial titles to our growing catalogue and continue our long-standing relationship with Etchie and Moonstone,” said David Fannon, President Screen Media, which is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup For The Soul.

“After decades of successfully working together, I feel that Screen Media is a perfect home for this part of our catalog for the next decade and will give us time to focus on our upcoming productions. I wish David, Michael and the team of Screen Media good luck,” added Stroh of Moonstone Entertainment.