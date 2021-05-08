Scarlett Johansson Urges “Step Back” From “Sexist” HFPA

Scarlett Johansson has joined the outcry against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, adding her voice to fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, who spoke out on Friday. They unite with numerous publicists, studios, and media organizations in condemning the HFPA ’s lackluster diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows,” Johansson said in her statement. “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Johansson’s statement continues the dam breaking against HFPA, a movement that began at mid-week when Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke out and said the studio would not participate in HFPA events until it revamped its organizational goals. Amazon Studios, GLAAD, The Black Journalists Assn., Time’s Up and many Hollywood publicists also have decried the HFPA’s actions.

Still silent is Disney, whose Black Widow starring Johansson is coming in July to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access.