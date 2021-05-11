Scarlett Johansson To Receive Generation Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards Ceremony

The upcoming 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will honor Scarlett Johansson with its Generation Award on Sunday night.

The Generation Award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actress joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mike Myers. Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Johansson will receive the Generation Award honor in the first evening of the two-night event. Hosted by Leslie Jones, Sunday’s ceremony will recognize and celebrate the year’s most notable scripted film and television titles. Disney’s WandaVision leads the scripted nominations with five nom for categories including best show, best performance in a show and best villain. Emily in Paris, The Boys, The Mandalorian and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are also in contention.

MTV revealed last week that it will also honor Sacha Baron Cohen with its Comedic Genius Award on Sunday.

Nikki Glaser will host the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will honor unscripted titles. Nominees for the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted include RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bling Empire, 90 Day Fiancé, The Bachelorette and Legendary. See the full list of nominees here.

The Marriage Story actress is no stranger to the MTV Movie & TV Awards as she is a six-time nominee. In 2013 she won an honor for best fight for her role in The Avengers. She has previously received nominations for best kiss, best female performance and breakthrough-female.

News of Johansson’s MTV Movie & TV Awards honor comes just days after she issued a statement against the HFPA for its lack of diversity among its ranks. Joining Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo who spoke out a day before, Johannson recalled her experience with HFPA members criticized the Hollywood organization.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole,” she said.