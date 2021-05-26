Scandi Sales Firm REinvent Launches Genre-Focused Wing REinvent Chills

REinvent Studios, the Scandinavian sales company tied up with local major SF Studios, is getting into the genre film world via REinvent Chills, a new wing of the company that will focus on handling rights for horrors, thrillers and similar subgenres.

The company is launching the new arm with four initial pickups:

Leave comes from the team behind Dead Snow and is produced by Savid Sppilde, who produced Netflix’s Lilyhammer. Alex Herron will direct from a screenplay by Thomas Moldestad. Charlotte Hope will star in the lead role. Film follows a young woman who is haunted by a malevolent spirit. Shoot is scheduled for fall 2022.

Watching is directed by Peter Ahlénm, who is currently co-helming the TV series Trom, which is produced by REinvent. Pic is a psychological horror about a traumatized lifeguard who returns to work after a tragic drowning accident. Shoot is penned in for fall 2022.

Related Story Dave Chappelle Documentary To Close Tribeca Film Festival At Radio City Music Hall

Pål Øie (The Tunnel) is directing Spirit Of Fear, which is produced by Einar Loftesnes for Handmade Films. When a woman’s son disappears without a trace during a stormy night, a little village initiates a search and rescue, but the child can’t be found anywhere. As a last resort, the mother gets help from a medium. Pic will shoot 2022.

Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken directs Possession, which is now in post-production. Pic is set during the Spanish Flu epidemic and follows a priest and his son who return home to their family in rural Norway from missionary service in Madagascar.

All those projects will be distributed directly by SF Studios in the Nordics.

“When creating REinvent, our commencing strategy was to create, pick and represent the strongest commercial new Nordic content out there,” said Rikke Ennis, CEO at REinvent Studios. “The Chills label is a natural next step in that direction, which I am sure will consolidate our position in the film sales and film production industry. No doubt about it: genre films are here to stay.”