‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute To The Late Charles Grodin

Tonight, Saturday Night Live paid photographic tribute to Charles Grodin, who died earlier this week.

The scene-stealing comic actor, known for his turns in The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run, Beethoven and many more, was 86.

Grodin’s son, Nicholas, told The New York Times that the cause of death was bone marrow cancer. A spokesperson for the family said he passed away peacefully at his home in Wilton, Connecticut.

An Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee, Grodin made his big-screen debut with a small role in the Roman Polanski classic Rosemary’s Baby, before graduating to leading man with the Elaine May-directed Heartbreak Kid. Becoming well known for his dry comedic style, Grodin is also remembered for his curmudgeonly and inimitable talk show appearances.

Surprisingly, Grodin hosted SNL only once, in 1977. On his episode, Paul Simon served as musical guest.

Check out the late-night sketch series’ remembrance of Grodin above.