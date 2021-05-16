‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Return To Earth, Hit Lows With Host Keegan-Michael Key

After Saturday Night Live‘s ratings rose sharply with host Elon Musk last week, they dropped to pre-Musk levels last night. The season’s penultimate episode, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest, drew a 3.5 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down from the May 8 show, hosted by Musk with musical guest Miley Cyrus, which posted some of the season’s best numbers, averaging a 4.7 in overnight households and a 2.7 in adults 18-49. Last night’s telecast was in line with spring 2021 SNL episodes, most recently the April 10 original, the last before the highly rated Musk show, with host Carey Mulligan and musical guest Kid Cudi, which averaged a 3.6 in HH and a 1.5 in 18-49.

Last night’s results represent a new HH season low and match a 18-49 low in the metered markets.

SNL will wrap its 46th season next week with Anya Taylor-Joy as host and Lil Nas X as musical guest.

The late-night sketch program remains #1 among all comedies on broadcast and cable in 18-49 (L+7) this season for the first time in its history. It recently slipped to No.2 in total viewers after leading for most of the season.

On SNL, first-time host Key showcased his sketch comedy prowess he had honed in during his stints on MadTV and Key & Peele.

In addition to his monologue, the Dr. Fauci Cold Open, Weekend Update segments and The Last Dance and Muppets Show spoofs, getting most views on YouTube by Sunday morning are the High School Graduation skit and Rodrigo’s performances of his mega hit Drivers License as well as good for 4. You can watch them below:





