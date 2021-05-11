Skip to main content
Sarah Hyland Joins ABC’s Fairytale Drama Pilot ‘Epic’ From ‘Once Upon A Time’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Modern Family alumna Sarah Hyland is returning to ABC, joining the cast of fairytale drama pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis and ABC Signature.

Epic, headlined by Brittany O’Grady and also starring  Eleanor Fanyinka, is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.

Hyland will play Rose. She is as princess-y as princesses come, and about to marry her Prince Charming. But her fairy tale gets upended when he has second thoughts, and trying to preserve her dreams opens her up to an unexpected world.

Epic was penned by former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales, who executive produces with Horowitz, Kitsis and Griffiths. James Griffiths is directing the pilot, which is not for fall 2021 consideration.

Hyland starred for eleven seasons on ABC’s Modern Family as Haley, the eldest of the Dunphy family children. On the film side, she starred in and also executive produced romantic comedy The Wedding Year. She currently hosts and executive produces Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland on EllenTube. Hyland is repped by WME, Richard Konigsberg and GTRB.

