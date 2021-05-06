‘Sanditon’: British Period Drama Renewed For Two Seasons By PBS & BritBox UK After U.S. Ratings Reverse Cancellation Decision

British period drama Sanditon will be back after all.

The show was canceled by British broadcaster ITV back in 2019, but its success on PBS’ Masterpiece strand has paved the way for a two-season renewal order. PBS is bringing it back for Season 2 and Season 3.

BritBox, the streaming service run by ITV and the BBC, will be the initial UK partner rather than the linear broadcaster, which will have second-run rights.

Rose Williams will return to play the high-spirited and independent heroine Charlotte Heywood. The series is based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel and was developed by Andrew Davies. It will see Williams’ Heywood return to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

Justin Young, who wrote four episodes of the first season, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce.

Sanditon is produced by Red Planet Pictures with Belinda Campbell as exec producer alongside Masterpiece’s Susanne Simpson and Chloe Tucker for ITV/BritBox.

Further casting is expected in the future, with filming expected to begin later this year in and around Bristol.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base,” said Simpson. “Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill added, “I’m so glad that the success of Sanditon in the U.S. has paved the way for its return, and for ITV to continue on this wonderful journey. We know there are many loyal fans of the show in the UK that will be delighted to see its return and that we were able to find a way to bring it back.”

Campbell, Joint MD of Red Planet Pictures said, “We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits. Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters. Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.”

Will Harrison, BritBox UK MD added, “We couldn’t be happier to be involved in bringing the wonderful Sanditon back to screens across the UK, and want to thank the fans for keeping these characters alive while plans came together.”