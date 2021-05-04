Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights To Sci-Fi Drama ‘Night Raiders’, Executive Produced By Taika Waititi

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Night Raiders, a dystopian sci-fi feature executive produced by Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

The debut feature of writer/director Danis Goulet is set in 2043, exploring a future in which a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. In this world, where children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight, a desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes and infiltrates a State children’s academy, so that she can get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America, Night Riders is billed as “a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.”

Night Raiders stars Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (Blood Quantum), Brooklyn Letexier-Hart (Burden of Truth), Alex Tarrant (800 Words), Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction, Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Gail Maurice (The Twilight Zone) and Violet Nelson (The Twilight Zone). Producers on the film are Paul Barkin, Tara Woodbury, Ainsley Gardiner, Georgina Conder, and Chelsea Winstanley. Waititi exec produced, alongside Noah Segal, Tim White, Adrian Love, Kyle Irving, and Lisa Meeches. XYZ Films is handling international sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with Samuel Goldwyn Films on the US release of NIGHT RAIDERS following its premiere in Berlin,” director Danis Goulet said in a statement. “The film is so relevant to all of North America and we are so grateful to have this opportunity to bring it to US audiences with a company that has a proven commitment to original voices and unique perspectives.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Danis on her feature debut,”added Samuel Goldwyn’s Director of Acquisitions and Theatrical Sales, Miles Fineburg. “Following in the footsteps of other great sci-fi films, she has done an incredible job of incorporating larger issues into this exciting and fulfilling story.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Miles Fineberg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Pip Ngo on behalf of XYZ Films.