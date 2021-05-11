Sam Masaru Sekoff Joins Range Media Partners

Sam Masaru Sekoff, formerly a TV literary agent at Gersh, has joined Range Media Partners as a manager. Sekoff spent five years at Gersh, starting in the mailroom before being promoted to agent at the end of 2018. The Japan-born, Florida-bred Sekoff has focused on fostering and advocating for underrepresented and marginalized artists.

“It’s a true honor to be working alongside such well respected and accomplished colleagues who are at the forefront of the evolution of representation,” Sekoff said. “I look forward to continuing to champion artists and provide the highest level of representation across all avenues in this new role.”

In his time at Gersh, Sekoff helped broker overall and first-look deals at HBO and Blumhouse; sold development to Amazon, HBO, HBO Max and Netflix; and had clients working on such series as In Treatment, La Brea, Rick & Morty, Schitt’s Creek, Ted Lasso, and What We Do In The Shadows among others.

“Sam Masaru Sekoff is a tremendous champion of underrepresented voices and unwavering advocate for the artists he represents. We are thrilled to bring his undeniable eye for talent and storytelling into the fold at Range,” said Range partner Mackenzie Condon Roussos on Tuesday.