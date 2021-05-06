Skip to main content
‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ To End Run On NBC
Sacha Baron Cohen To Receive MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Comedic Genius Award

Sacha Baron Cohen is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV announced today.

On May 16, the Academy Award-nominated actor, screenwriter, producer and comedian will become the fourth recipient of the award, which honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy. Past honorees include Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

At this year’s show, Baron Cohen is also nominated in three categories, including Best Performance in a Movie (for his turn as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7), Best Movie (for Borat sequel, Subsequent Moviefilm) and Best Duo. In the latter category, he is nominated alongside his Borat Subsequent Moviefilm co-star, Maria Bakalova.

Known for his creation and portrayal of iconic characters, including Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard and Admiral General Aladeen, Baron Cohen has starred over the course of his career in films including HugoLes MiserablesTalladega NightsSweeney Todd, the Madagascar series and more.

Earlier this year, Baron Cohen garnered three Golden Globe nominations and two Oscar nominations for his work on Trial and his Borat sequel. At the Globes, he claimed the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (as a producer), as well as Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy—both, for the latter title.

The 2021 MTV Music Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, will be a two-night event kicking off live in Los Angeles on Sunday May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Last year’s ceremony was canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a retrospective airing in December.

