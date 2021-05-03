Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Wondery Preps ‘Dr. Death’ Podcast Spinoff ‘The Vaping Fix’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Lands Another Tom Hanks Film; Amblin’s Retitled 'Finch’ Likely To Release In Awards Season
Read the full story

Ryan Reynolds And His Maximum Effort Banner Sign First-Look Deal With Paramount Pictures

Ryan Reynolds
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Paramount Pictures has closed a three-year first-look development deal with Ryan ReynoldsMaximum Effort Productions. The deal covers motion picture development for all Maximum Efforts projects, at all budget levels. Reynolds (Deadpool 2Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and George Dewey (Free Guy, “Don’t”) launched Maximum Effort in 2018, following their successful collaborative efforts on the first two Deadpool films.

“We are so happy the next chapter of Maximum Effort will be written at Paramount,” Reynolds said. “The Deadpool movies would never have happened without Jim Gianopulos and Emma Watts and personally, I’ve come to rely on Emma’s incredible insights and instincts. Moviegoing deserves a comeback and we’re excited to help make it happen with Jim, Emma and the rest of the Paramount team.”

The deal marks a reunion for Reynolds, Gianopulos and Watts as the former 20th Century execs full -backed Reynolds’ vision for what the Deadpool movies could look like when Gianopulos was the head of Fox and Watts was president of production. The first film was not only a massive hit, grossing more then $700 million at the worldwide box office, but also critically acclaimed, landing a PGA nomination as well. A sequel followed, grossing even bigger numbers. A third film is in the works at Marvel Studios.

“Ryan is 100% committed to entertaining the audience and works tirelessly to do so,” Watts said. “His company is aptly named, and I’m thrilled to have Maximum Effort in the Paramount fold.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad