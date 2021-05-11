Russell Wilson & Ciara Strike First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios Through Why Not You Banner

Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara are bringing their talents to Amazon Studios.

The husband-and-wife duo has inked a first-look deal with the streamer to develop and produce scripted series and films through their production company, Why Not You Productions. Projects from the deal will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” said the Wilsons. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios: “Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures and shared dedication to philanthropy. We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

Russell is an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback entering his 10th season with the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl in 2014. He holds the NFL record for most regular-season wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons and has the second-highest passer rating in NFL history. Ciara, whose hits include ‘Level Up” and “Body Party,” won the best shortform music video at the Grammy Awards for “Lose Control” in 2005. She has sold more than 23 million records worldwide.

The Russells’ Why Not You Productions teamed with Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Dwayne Wade’s 59th and Prairie Entertainment to develop Relentless, a film following ex-NFL player Vernon Turner. They are also set to produce Rupert Wainwright’s Not Without Hope.