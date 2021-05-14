Russell Crowe To Star In Gary Fleder-Directed Thriller ‘Poker Face’

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe has committed to next star in Poker Face, a Gary Fleder-directed thriller that is set to begin shooting late next month in Sydney, Australia.

The film is scripted by Stephen M. Coates, and Crowe plays Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes game of poker. Those friends have a love hate relationship with the host, a master game-player/planner, and he has concocted an elaborate scheme designed to bring a certain justice to all of them. However, Jake finds himself re-thinking his strategy when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous home invader whose previous jobs have all ended in murder and arson.

Arclight Films is financing and producing. The producers are Gary Hamilton, Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark and Keith Rodger.

Crowe, who last starred in the Solstice road rage thriller Unhinged, is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Fleder is repped by ICM Partners and Rain Management Group.