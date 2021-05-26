‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Moves From VH1 To Paramount+; Lineup Of Returning Queens Unveiled

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has found a second home at Paramount+, and 13 returning queens will get another shot at the crown.

Season 6 of All Stars will premiere June 24 on the streaming platform and welcome back a number of fan favorites and memorable contestants including queens Jiggly Caliente, Scarlet Envy, Eureka O’Hara, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and more. See the full lineup above.

Returning queens will sashay back to the “werkroom” to vie for a spot in Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Drag Race All Stars will start its engines with back-to-back episodes upon its premiere date. New episodes will hit Paramount+ on Thursdays.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff follows in the steps of MTV’s Real World, which also has set its return, Real World Homecoming: New York, at Paramount+.

In addition to unveiling the premiere date and lineup of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Paramount+ has set the debut for Queen of the Universe, a global drag queen singing competition series from Drag Race producer World of Wonder. Queen of the Universe will premiere globally on Paramount+ on December 2.

“Thirteen All Stars deliver one of the best Drag Race seasons ever!” said executive producer and five-time Emmy-winning host RuPaul. “Don’t take my word for it. You’ve got to stream it to believe it.”

The drama-filled aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, also will be available to stream on Paramount+ immediately following new episodes of All Stars 6.