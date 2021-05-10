Rudy Giuliani Feature Doc In The Works From Campfire Studios & Team Behind Hulu’s ‘WeWork’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: The controversial life and career of Rudy Giuliani is to be the subject of a feature documentary from the team behind Hulu’s recent WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn doc.

Campfire Studios, the recently rebranded doc producer behind FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All and Netflix’s The Innocent Man, is producing the film with Jed Rothstein attached to direct. Rothstein helmed the WeWork doc as well as projects such as The China Hustle and Killing in the Name.

Olive Hill Media is fully financing the project, which is also being produced by Forbes Entertainment. It is the production arm of the business magazine’s latest film project and the project is based on its reporting of the former Mayor of New York and Donald Trump advisor over the last five decades.

Giuliani is a fascinating and divisive figure and has added a chapter to his long public service during the last four of the Trump administration. He is currently under criminal investigation from the Justice Department with authorities recently raiding his home and office in New York.

During the 1980s he led the federal prosecution of New York City mafia bosses as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and after one failed campaign run, he became Mayor of the Big Apple, where he served between 1994 and 2001. He was widely praised for his leadership after the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks.

After moving into the private sector, he ran to become the Republican’s nominee for President in 2008, losing out to John McCain. But it was his move to join President Trump’s personal legal team in 2018 that has drawn most recent headlines, drawn into the Trump/Ukraine scandal.

He also represented Trump in a number of lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 Presidential election, where Trump lost to Joe Biden, making false allegations about rigged voting machines and fraud as well as some strange public appearances such as the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco and his dripping hair dye during the middle of a news conference.

Ross Dinerstein, CEO of Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios, which is now functioning as a studio funding operation, is producing. Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard are the executive producers for Campfire; Tim Lee, Michael Cho and Mimi Rode are executive producers for Olive Hill; and Randall Lane and Travis Collins are the executive producers for Forbes Entertainment.

CAA Media Finance, WME and UTA represent the film jointly. Dinerstein and Campfire are represented by WME. Olive Hill Media is represented by CAA. Rothstein is repped by UTA.