Pasadena Tournament of Roses Reveals First Sneak Peak At 2022 Rose Parade Floats

After a virtual event this past January, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is planning a more traditional Rose Parade on January 1, 2022. As part of the run-up, organizers offered the first in a series of sneak previews of floral float entries that will roll through Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

The preview renderings are from float participants Donate Life, Lions Club International and Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, and seek to reflect the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” The three organizations are longtime Rose Parade participants, collectively totaling 85 entries since 1980.

The centerpiece of the 2022 Donate Life float, “Courage to Hope,” is the winged Lion of Venice — well known to Venice Film Festival attendees. The statue sits in the Piazza San Marco, set amidst the Venetian Gothic architecture of the Doge’s Palace and Venice’s quintessential gondolas and canals. The Lion is meant to symbolize courage and hope shared by donor families who have created a legacy through their decision to donate.

The Donate Life float

For nearly 30 years, the entries developed by Lions Float, Inc. have sought to relay how the largest service organization in the world helps others through humanitarian services. Those include educational initiatives like the Lions Quest program that helps students develop their social and emotional skills. Aboard the float are two Lions alongside three ships filled with children, teachers and mentors who are on a “Quest for Kindness.” Towering above the riders is a lighthouse representing thousands of Lions clubs, programs and events that serve as “Beacons” within their communities.

Lions Club float

The 2022 Rose Parade marks the 42nd consecutive year the RRPFC has spearheaded Rotary’s representation in America’s New Year Celebration. This year’s theme, “Changing Lives Through Education,” aligns with one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: basic education and literacy. A sixteen-foot-tall owl embodies both the spirit of self-improvement and Rotary’s determination to make the tools of education available to everyone. Books, a quill pen and a hybrid apple/globe symbolize the importance of education throughout the world.