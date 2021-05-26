Rory Cochrane, Danny Burstein, Edwin Hodge Among 7 Cast In HBO’s 1980s L.A. Lakers Series

Rory Cochrane (White Boy Rick), Danny Burstein (Evil), Austin Aaron (13 Reasons Why), Ta’Nika Gibson (Iron Fist), Edwin Hodge (Mayans MC), Terence Davis (Twenties) and Ja’Quan Cole (Wu Tang: An American Saga) have joined the cast of Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Written by Max Borenstein, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

Cochrane will play Jerry Tarkanian. The blustery, colorful, infamous coach of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Jerry Tarkanian has a reputation for winning at all costs. Even if it means not necessarily playing by the rules.

Burstein is Vic Weiss, the manager and childhood best friend of Jerry Tarkanian.

Aaron will portray Mark Landsberger, a hulking, lovable oaf.

Gibson is Debbie Allen, A bright young star reaching new heights in her career.

Hodge will play Ron Boone, a tough, crafty NBA veteran.

Davis is Adrian Dantley, a stylish NBA All-Star destined for the Hall of Fame.

Cole portrays Ron Carter: A hard-working NBA veteran.

They join previously announced cast Gillian Jacobs as Chris Riley, Wood Harris as Spencer Haywood, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Julianne Nicholas as Cranny McKinney, Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes, LisaGay Hamilton as Christine Johnson, Andy Hirsch as David Stern, Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman, Lola Kirke as Karen West, Sarah Ramos as Cheryl Pistono, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly, Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen and Bo Burnham as Larry Bird.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

