Romy Walthall Dies: ‘The House Of Usher’, ‘Face/Off,’ ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 57

Romy Walthall, who starred in 1989’s The House of Usher opposite Oliver Reed and Donald Pleasence, was a regular on Steven Bochco’s Murder One and appeared on Hotel Malibu opposite Jennifer Lopez, has died at 57. Her son, Morgan Krantz, confirmed Walthall’s passing on Twitter.

Often going by the stage name Romy Windsor, the actress had a steady run of TV work in the ’80s and ’90s, including a recurring role on the short-lived TV series Man of the People starring James Garner and six episodes on another Bochco-created series, Civil Wars. Walthall also appeared on some of the biggest shows of the era including T.J. Hooker, Moonlighting, Quantum Leap, Jake and the Fatman, Matlock, L.A. Law, Diagnosis Murder and The X-Files.

Whitehall’s onscreen career began in 1984 with a trio of performances: a small part in the Jerry Bruckheimer/Don Simpson-produced film Thief of Hearts, two episodes of Charles in Charge and the R-rated comedy Up the Creek. In addition to the aforementioned string of TV roles that followed, she was also cast in a number of genre film projects including two sequels to The Howling, Surf Ninjas and a small role in John Woo’s Nicolas Cage/John Travolta actioner Face/Off in 1997.

Her final onscreen performance came in 2011 in a project called 0s & 1s. She played a supporting role in the movie, which featured her son, Morgan Krantz, in the lead role.