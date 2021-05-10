‘Romeo & Bernadette’ Musical Comedy Makes Broadway Plans For Spring 2022

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, an updated – somewhat – musical comedy take on Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers that enjoyed a pre-pandemic Off Broadway run, is headed to Broadway, producers announced today.

Producer Eric Krebs, in association with Amas Musical Theatre, are aiming for a Spring 2022 production on Broadway. Casting, creative team and theater will be announced at a later date.

“It seems to me that Romeo & Bernadette is the perfect musical for this challenging time,” said Krebs in a statement. “It is joyous. It is funny. It is romantic. It will feel like a great banquet of comfort food after a long period of deprivation.”

With book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, Romeo & Bernadette finds the Bard’s Romeo in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. As the synopsis says, “But no, it’s Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.”

The musical is directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen. The original Off Broadway cast featured Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne and Viet Vo.

The original creative team included Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations) and Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer).

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. Originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse, Miami, FL, and Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn, NJ.