Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z Among 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Tina Turner, Carole King and The Go-Go’s are heading to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundren.

The Hall announced its 2021 Inductees today, saying the new arrivals represent “the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization.”

Three of the inductees were already Hall of Famers in other categories: Turner for her musical partnership with then-husband Ike as Ike and Tina Turner; King for songwriting partnership with Gerry Goffin; and Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl for drumming with Nirvana.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Left to try for another year are the 2021 nominees who didn’t make the final cut: Kate Bush, Devo, Dionne Warwick, Rage Against the Machine, Chaka Khan, Iron Maiden, Mary J. Blige, the New York Dolls, Fela Kuti and LL Cool J.

Though he didn’t make the Hall of Fame via the standard balloting, LL Cool J was awarded a “Musical Excellence Award” by the Hall, along with Billy Preston, the singer-keyboardist who famously played on the Beatles’ Get Back sessions before enjoying a successful solo career, and influential heavy metal guitarist Randy Rhodes.

This year’s Early Influence Award recipients are blues pioneer Charley Patton, jazz-soul musician Gil Scott-Heron and German electronica innovators Kraftwerk.

The 2021 Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performing industry professionals will go to Clarence Avant, whose work as a producer and music executive was profiled in the 2019 Netflix documentary The Black Godfather.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.