Robert Pattinson Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros, New Line, Warner Bros Television & HBO Max

Warner Bros is doubling down with its The Batman star Robert Pattinson as the studio, along with New Line Cinema, Warner Bros Television and HBO Max, have made an overall first-look production deal with him.

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,” Pattinson said. “I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

The deal is for theatrical, SVOD (HBO Max) and WBTV properties. The deal represents the actor’s first foray into producing.

“We have been incredibly impressed with Rob’s eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions,” said Courtenay Valenti, President, Production and Development for Warner Bros Pictures, and Richard Brener, President & Chief Creative Officer of New Line Cinema.

Pattinson is taking over the iconic title role in the upcoming The Batman, from director Matt Reeves. Warner Bros Pictures is expected to release the film on March 4, 2022. He was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet alongside John David Washington, Netflix’s The Devil All the Time and A24’s The Lighthouse from director Robert Eggers in which he starred opposite Willem Dafoe.

Pattinson is repped by WME, Curtis Brown, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.