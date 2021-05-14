Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO's ‘Real Time’ Axes Friday's Show After Bill Maher Tests Positive For Covid-19
Read the full story

Robert De Niro Injured In Oklahoma; Heading Back To NYC From ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Set

By Bruce Haring, Anthony D'Alessandro

Everett

Updated: Robert De Niro has suffered a leg injury while in Oklahoma, Deadline has confirmed. He was there to shoot Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, but the accident didn’t occur while he was on-set or during production. No details on what happened or the injury’s severity.

De Niro was already scheduled to head home today from Oklahoma to New York. When he lands, he’ll seek medical attention, sources said.

Production will reportedly not be delayed.

The Apple Original film is based on a book by David Grann and concerns a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma. Before De Niro’s injury, it was expected to wrap later this year or early in 2022. The film stars De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

Related Deadline Video:

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad