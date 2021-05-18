Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Soccer Club Wrexham To Be Subject Of FX Documentary Series

FX has placed a two-season order for Welcome to Wrexham, a documentary series on the tiny Welsh soccer club that was recently acquired by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Produced by Chef’s Table outfit Broadwalk Pictures, the series will track the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as the actors take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling club.

It will follow Reynolds and McElhenney’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two stars to bring some serious hope and change to the community.

Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, said: “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Welcome to Wrexham will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, and John Henion.