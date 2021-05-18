Rob Lowe Heads Down 1980s Memory Lane For Nat Geo In Addition To ‘Brain Games’ Spinoff & Adventure Series ‘Called To The Wild’

National Geographic has ordered three new unscripted series including a trip down memory lane fronted by Rob Lowe.

The Brat Pack star is hosting and exec producing The ‘80s: Top Ten, a series that will feature six thought-provoking top 10 countdowns of 1980s pop culture, as voted by a panel of experts. It will feature the most memorable moments, gadgets, toys, fast foods, commercials and streetwear of the decade with stories such as the launch of MTV and the Apple Macintosh to the tale of Teddy Ruxpin and Wendy’s Super Bar.

It is produced by Nutopia and exec produced by Lowe, Jane Root, Matt Edmonds, and Nicola Moody.

Brain Games is heading out of the studio and on the road with Brain Games On The Road. The spinoff, from Magical Elves, will see average Americans given the chance to test their brainpower as they take on friends and family in an epic battle of the brains. In each episode, host Chuck Nice pits two teams of four players against each other in a friendly competition for all ages filled with mind-bending games designed for at-home play—guaranteed to make you smarter.

Brain Games On The Road is executive produced by Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, James Rowley, and co-executive produced by Lisa Pegnato.

Finally, ITV Entertainment is making Called To The Wild, an adventure series that will see human and dog teams depend on each other to survive and thrive in the wild. Each week three new teams of man or woman and their dogs embark on a 10-day wilderness challenge testing the limits of their survival skills and the strength of their bond. The team that demonstrates the most teamwork, grit and ingenuity at the end of 10 days is declared the winner.

Based on a format by Marshal Bishop Productions, the company formed by a pair of Bear Grylls producers, and it is exec produced by Jordana Hochman, Eric Hoberman and Steve Rankin for ITV Entertainment and Mark Wescott and Duncan Gaudin for Marshal Bishop.