‘Riverdale’, ‘The Flash’ & ‘Heartland’ Alums Star In Canadian Feature ‘A Hundred Lies’

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian production company Red Hill Entertainment is heading into production on feature drama A Hundred Lies, starring Rob Raco (Riverdale), Jessica Amlee (Heartland) and Brandon McKnight (The Flash).

The film will chart the journey of Ricky (Raco), a 27-year-old musician in Toronto who had his taste of glory, and lost it just as quickly, as he navigates the bumpy terrain of the music industry for a chance at redemption.

Also starring are Stephen Tracey (The Expanse) and Dana Abraham (Neon Lights).

The film will be directed by Toronto native Rouzbeh Heydari, who recently directed both Abraham and Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates in indie feature Neon Lights.

Qamar Qureshi, Jay Wilgar and Gavin Brown share executive producer credits, while the film is produced by Dana Abraham who also penned the screenplay, alongside producers Jazz Brar, Trevor Smith and Rob Raco. Release is slated for spring 2022.

Producer Gavin Brown said: “We’re talking about the Nav’s of the world, the heavy shape shifters of pop and hip-hop culture that are coming out of our backyards and studios, and how challenging it is.”

McKnight is managed by Daniel Abrams at OAZ.