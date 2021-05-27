Singer Rina Sawayama Tapped To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

EXCLUSIVE: In what will be her feature film acting debut, Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4. They are keeping her role under wraps, and the film is being directed by Chad Stahelski from script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing, with Reeves and Louise Rosner the executive producers. The project begins production this summer shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” Stahelski said. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Lionsgate

Born in Japan and raised in North London, Sawayama came to pop stardom from Cambridge University where she studied politics, psychology and sociology. She funded her early music through proceeds from modeling, before signing a record deal. Attention grabbing singles XS, Comme des Garçons, and Chosen Family (the latter a duet with Elton John), led to the release of the deluxe edition release Sawayama. She will headline her first world tour later this year.

Rina Sawayama is repped by Scott Melrose at Paradigm, Tom Windish at Wasserman Music, Will Frost & Caspar Harvey at House of Us, Tom Mehrtens & Mofe Sey at Satellite414, and Emily Mullen at Orienteer.