‘Rich People Problems’: TNT Orders Doc Series From ‘Don’t F*** With Cats’ Producer Raw TV

TNT has found its Rich People Problems (w/t).

The WarnerMedia-owned cable network has ordered the series from Raw TV, the production company behind breakout doc hits including feature doc Three Identical Strangers and Netflix’s Don’t F*** With Cats.

The series reveals the untold true stories of greed, power and betrayal that lie beneath the façade of the wealthy and famous.

Using startling, personal interviews and unseen archive each of the eight unique films will expose the lies, lusts, deceptions and deceit that lurk in the shadows of bulging bank accounts, private islands, TV fame and beautiful people. Viewers will be taken on a journey of twists, turns, surprises and revelations about how the glitter of wealth and lure of power can leave a trail of destruction. But when’s that ever stopped anyone trying to have them?

The series will launch on Front Row on TNT, a new premium content destinations that will be presented with limited commercial interruption that will also feature the linear debuts of a number of HBO Max series.

Rich People Problems scratches an itch that Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV, has been hunting for a while.

She told Deadline last year, while developing the project, that she’d been very keen to work with the All3Media-owned production company.

“If you’re a true crime junkie, like me, then you’ve gone to work the next day and fanatically raved about something Raw has produced. Whether it’s Don’t F**k With Cats, Three Identical Strangers or American Animals, their storytelling is beautiful, visceral and holy s**t edge of your seat shocking,” she said. “I’ve basically been professionally stalking the guys for years until they finally agreed to make a TV show with us… and it’s going to be worth it.”

Rich People Problems is executive produced by Glenn Barden and Fiona Stourton and series produced by Tom Lindley.