Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown To Star In Pinky Promise’s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Hall and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown are set to star in and produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul from production company Pinky Promise.

The film centers on Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Shot in a faux-documentary style, the film takes a satirical look at megachurch culture and the often nebulous perspectives that are cultivated from being both entrenched in it, as well as finding yourself on the outside looking in.

“Both Regina and Sterling are forces of nature, and the sense of play and sheer creative energy they bring to these roles will be incredible to see.” said Pinky Promise co-founder Jessamine Burgum. “We’re over the moon to partner with two of the most lovely and hardworking people in town. Honestly, it’s a dream come true.”

The pic was written and will be directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature writing and directorial debut. The script was selected for the 2019 Sundance Screenwriting Intensive, as well as the 2019 Hit List. Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya will be producing through his 59% banner with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, alongside Adanne Ebo and Kara Durrett. UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance and ICM Partners arranged for the film’s financing by Pinky Promise, and they are co-representing its domestic distribution rights.

Hall can be seen reprising her role as Dawn Darcy in the hit Showtime comedy series Black Mondayrecently , opposite Don Cheadle. Hall was seen in Tate Taylor’s thriller Breaking News in Yuba County and will star and executive produce the upcoming occult drama Master, with Amazon Studios as well as Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy slated for August. Hall’s recently launched production company, Rh Negative, has signed a first-look deal with Showtime as well as a six-movie slate deal with ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group.

Two-time Emmy-winning actor and producer SBrown stars in NBC’s critically acclaimed drama series This Is Us. For his role as Randall Pearson, Brown has received an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award. Next month he will executive produce and co-host the OWN television special Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood, alongside Oprah Winfrey. In 2016, Brown won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s highly-rated award-winning television event series American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson. He has received additional Emmy nominations for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His film credits include Marvel’s Black Panther, the A24 family drama Waves and Disney’s Frozen 2. He also recently created Indian Meadows Productions under a pact with 20th Television. The company’s chief mandate is to champion diversity through the development and production of entertaining, educational and inclusive projects across multiple forms of media, including film, broadcast, cable and streaming.

Hall is represented by ICM Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Brown is represented by CAA, JWS Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Adamma and Adanne Ebo are represented by UTA, Redefine Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Pinky Promise focuses on empowering up-and-coming storytellers with the support and financing they need to achieve their vision, create wonder, and inspire empathy. Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul will join other Pinky Promise projects in development including the upcoming features, Tankhouse and Cuttlefish and upcoming series, To the Moon!.