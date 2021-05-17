Redbox Going Public In SPAC Merger, To Trade On Nasdaq Under RDBX

Home entertainment company Redbox said Monday it will go public in a merger with a SPAC called Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.

The transaction will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company with an enterprise value of $693 million. Upon closing, Redbox’s common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RDBX.

As part of the transaction, all existing shareholders will roll 100% of their equity in Redbox, including funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management which acquired Redbox through the acquisition of Outerwall in September 2016. Upon close of the combination, these existing shareholders will hold approximately 59% of the outstanding common stock.

Redbox, a leader in quality home entertainment for nearly two decades, has been undergoing a transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. Capital raised from the transaction will be used to pay down debt as well as invest in innovation and accelerate this transformation, which spans multiple entertainment windows and business models, including film distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD). Redbox is also building technology to offer subscription on demand (SVOD) services as a third-party retailer.

Redbox said it has more than 39 million loyalty members. “Through this transaction, Redbox will be well positioned to build on its legacy DVD rental business, accelerate its digital transformation and capture a significant and growing market opportunity,” it said.