NBC Veteran Rebecca Marks Named Warner Bros TV Group Communications EVP

After decades at NBC, Rebecca Marks is moving to become Executive Vice President, Publicity and Communications at Warner Bros Television Group.

In her new role at the evolving media giant, Marks will oversee consumer publicity, corporate communications and awards season(s) offerings for WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television properties, as well as unscripted and alternative television publicity, marketing and promotions for Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media and more.

Formally stepping into her new role June 1 in the soon-to-be WarnerMedia/Discovery merger company, Marks will report to Johanna Fuentes, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group Global Communications chief.

The announcement of top-notch Marks’ new position at WBTV Group was made Friday by Fuentes and Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros Television Group.

“Rebecca and I have either worked together or run in the same circles for over 20 years and, simply put, she is one of the best communications executives in our business. Period.” Fuentes said in a statement. “Her legacy at NBC speaks for itself, where she made an indelible impact over a brilliant three-decade run. We could not be more proud to have her leading our efforts for Warner Bros Television. Channing and I are so thrilled to have her joining our team.”

Dungey was equally full of praise for Marks, who has been a strong voice at NBC since the Reagan era.

“Rebecca is an incredible communications executive and I’m delighted that she will be joining us to head up publicity for the Warner Bros Television Group,” said the WB TV boss. “Rebecca lives and breathes television and has a track record of creating campaigns that break through the clutter and create buzz in today’s hyper-competitive environment. She is smart, strategic and well-respected, and I can’t wait for her to jump in.”

Beloved by her colleagues and many in the media, Marks has been EVP Publicity at NBCUniversal for the past 17 years. The past few months have seen her emphasizing specials, special projects and photography for the constantly restructuring Comcast-owned company.

The Rockport, MA-born Marks first joined NBC in 1984, so she knows her way around as we all know.