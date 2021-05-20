Rebecca Ferguson To Star In Series Adaptation Of Hugh Howey’s Dystopian Novels ‘Wool’ For Apple From Graham Yost & Morten Tyldum

Dune and Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson is to lead and exec produce an adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novel series Wool.

AppleTV+ has ordered the series from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and is produces by AMC Studios.

It marks a long and interesting road for the books, written and self published by bookstore employee Howey in 2011. The film rights were initially optioned in 2012 by 20th Century Fox with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian attached. It was previously in development at cable network AMC with Turn and Into The Badlands writer LaToya Morgan set to adapt.

Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

Justified creator Yost, who is a writer on Apple’s Masters of the Air and exec producer on Slow Horses, will write and Defending Jacob helmer Tyldum will direct. The pair will exec produce with Ferguson and Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also exec produce.

