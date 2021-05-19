‘Reacher’: Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Hugh Thompson Join Alan Ritchson In Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce McGill (Rizzoli & Isles), Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) and Hugh Thompson (Chapelwaite) have been tapped as series regulars opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming Amazon original series Reacher, based on the Jack Reacher character from Lee Child’s international bestselling books.

Ritchson stars as the title character in the series, produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. The first season, written, exec produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which is set in Georgia.

McGill will play Mayor Teale, the distinguished mayor of Margrave, who comes from a long line of Southern gentlemen who have run Margrave for decade.

Sten will portray the irreverent Frances Neagley. She formerly worked under Reacher as an Army MP and now is a private investigator, she is Reacher’s best friend.

Thompson will play Baker, the head cop of Margrave. Baker enjoys his position of power but hates Detective Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin).

McGill, Sten and Thompson join previously announced series regulars Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Chris Webster.

In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios and Paramount TV Studios.

McGill has appeared in more than 150 films and series spanning the last five decades, including Lincoln, Collateral, My Cousin Vinny, Miami Vice, MacGyver, The Insider and Animal House. McGill spent seven seasons portraying Detective Vince Korsak on TNT’s hit series Rizzoli & Isles and recently appeared on Netflix’s The Crew and NBC’s Shades of Blue. He is repped by Artists & Representatives.

Sten most recently starred as Liz Tremayne in the cult hit series Swamp Thing opposite Crystal Reed, Jennifer Beals, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton and Andy Bean. She’s also known for playing Jillian Hope Hodgson on Syfy’s Channel Zero. An accomplished writer, Sten most recently wrote on ABC’s hit show Big Sky from David E. Kelley and has previously been selected for the 2017 The Black List / Women In Film Episodic Labs, as well as Christina Hodson and Margot Robbie’s Lucky Exports Pitch Program in 2019. She is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Thompson received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for the SuperChannel series Forgive Me and a Gemini Award nom for his work on the CBS/CTV series Flashpoint. He had heavy recurring roles on Canadian productions Diggstown and Pure, and most recently portrayed George Dennison on the Stephen King series Chapelwaite for Epix, starring Adrien Brody. He is repped by The Artist Representation Co Inc.