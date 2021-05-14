Ray Romano Feature Directorial Debut Adds Jacob Ward & Sadie Stanley

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Romano’s untitled feature directorial debut dramedy, which Deadline first reported, is adding Jacob Ward and Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible, The Goldbergs, Dead to Me).

Written by Romano and Mark Stegemann (Scrubs, Raising Hope, Preacher), the pic follows Leo (Romano) and Angela Russo (Metcalf), living a simple, blue-collar life in Queens, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family. When their lanky, soft-spoken son, ‘Sticks’

(played by Ward), finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects, Leo tears the family apart, trying to make it happen.

Ward and Stanley join previously announced cast of Romano, Laurie Metcalf, Jennifer Esposito, Dierdre Friel, Jon Manfrellotti, Danny Garcia, Erik Griffin, June Gable, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tony Lo Bianco, Adam Kaplan, Katie Kreisler, Franco Maicas, and Jennifer Simard.

ICM is repping distribution rights on the film. The film is produced by Bona Fide Productions Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa (Little Miss Sunshine, Nebraska, Peanut Butter Falcon) along with Romano and Stegemann, co-produced by Ally Romano with Chris Stinson and Amy Greene (Sound of Metal, Knives Out) serving as EPs.

Ward is repped by Activity and MGMT Artists. Stanley is represented by Gersh, AEFH, Stagecoach Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.