‘Ray Donovan’s Pooch Hall Inks With Zero Gravity Management

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Donovan’s Pooch Hall has signed with Zero Gravity for management.

Hall, who has starred for seven seasons as Ray’s (Liev Schreiber) younger brother Darryll Donovan on Ray Donovan, is set to film the feature-length film version of the hit Showtime series later this year. The film, directed by showrunner David Hollander, will bring the popular series to a close, picking up where Season 7 left off after its surprise cancellation last year.

Prior to Ray Donovan, Hall portrayed Derwin Davis on BET comedy series The Game. He began his career in New York where he landed a small role in the independent feature film Lift, opposite Kerry Washington. He went on to starring and supporting roles in the independent films Black Cloud and Blind Dating with Chris Pine for director James Keach; and larger studio films such as DreamWorks’ A Dog’s Purpose, directed by Lasse Hallström; the biopic Chuck, where he played iconic boxer Muhammed Ali; and the hit film Jumping the Broom. On the small screen, Hall worked with Jenna Elfman on CBS comedy series Accidentally on Purpose and he recurred on Suits and Warehouse 13 for Syfy.

Hall can most recently seen in the crime-drama film Cherry from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, on Apple TV+.