Rapper T-Pain To Launch ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ Podcast After Signing Deal With PodcastOne

EXCLUSIVE: T-Pain, the rapper who won the first season of The Masked Singer, is getting into the podcast game.

The musician is launching Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast and video podcast series, after striking a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne.

The series, which will launch on June 3, will feature conversations between T-Pain and the likes of Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

He said that it was conceived after he realized that the late-night conversations that he was having with successful friends should be recorded.

The show is being recorded in his new state-of-the-art podcast studio and he and his guests will dive head first into the world of music, gaming, exotic cars, tech, and alcoholic beverages, as they peel back the layers of what really adds spice to life.

PodcastOne is behind series such as The Adam Carolla Show, A&E’s Cold Case Files, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying “damn, we should have recorded that” so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast. Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first’, was a no brainer for us,” said T-Pain.

“At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.