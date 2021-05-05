‘Rap Sh*t’: Aida Osman, KaMillion & Jonica Booth To Headline Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series, Sadé Clacken Joseph To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Aida Osman, host of Crooked Media Podcast Keep It, rapper KaMillion (Love & Hip Hop Miami) and comedian Jonica Booth (Bad Girls Club) have been cast as the leads of Rap Sh*t (working title), HBO Max’s half-hour comedy series from Insecure co-creator Rae and her Hoorae Productions.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Sadé Clacken Joseph Courtesy of Daion Chesney

Written by Rae, the series’ pilot episode will be directed by Sadé Clacken Joseph (Ponyboi, Knight, Finding Phoebe). In addition to starring, Osman serves as executive story editor.

Rap Sh*t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Osman’s Shawna is an aspiring rapper that hasn’t seen success and continues to work her day job at a touristy hotel.

KaMillion’s Mia is a makeup artist and a single mother to a four-year-old daughter and works three jobs.

Booth will play Chastity, a “sex work manager” who refers to herself as the “Duke of Miami.”

Rae and Montrel McKay executive produce for Hoorae. Syreeta Singleton is executive producer and showrunner. Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

Osman recently was a story editor for HBO’s Betty and a writer on Netflix’s Big Mouth. She also co-hosts the popular Crooked Media podcast Keep It, alongside Louis Virtel and Ira Madison III. Osman is repped by Mosaic, WME, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Rapper and singer KaMillion’s “Twerk 4 Me” was certified viral with over one billion hits in the span of six months on TikTok and other social media. The hit single had over 300 spins on P1 radio. She has also written for high-profile artists like H.E.R. and worked on her Grammy-winning album. KaMillion’s “Fine Azz” is the opening theme song of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2. In 2020, she appeared in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 3, and In 2021, KaMillion released her first EP entitled “Toxic” which had half a million streams the first week of its debut. KaMillion is repped by Manager DjDrDoom at Get Down Productions Entertainment and attorney Eric Feig at Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.

Booth was a regular cast member during Season 12 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club. A standup comedian, she is repped by Cheryl Martin and Lori Kay at CMA Entertainment and Raymond Tambe at Ziffren Brittenham.

Joseph is an awardee of the Ryan Murphy HALF Foundation, USC Director’s Guild of America John Frankenheimer Fellowship and Inaugural 30 Under 30 Caribbean-American Emerging Leader and Change Maker Award for which she was honored at Obama’s White House. Her film Knight was the first narrative film produced by Spotify via their Black Girl Magic platform. Her short film Ponyboi premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Her most recent commercial work includes Madewell’s Spring 2021 campaign with Issa Rae, Target’s Black Beyond Measure Campaign and the music video for Common’s “Show Me That You Love.” Joseph is repped by Jelani Johnson at M88, PRETTYBIRD and Anita Surendran at Granderson Des Rochers.