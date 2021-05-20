‘Raised By Wolves’: Ridley Scott’s HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama Adds Six For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture) have joined the Season 2 cast of HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves, Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama.

Created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

In season two, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Christoffersen will play “Cleaver,” a devoted atheist soldier, veteran of the war on Earth, whose only friend is the super computer he has been sworn to protect.

Jones will play “Grandmother,” a god-like android, built thousands of years ago by members of the lost civilization that existed on Kepler 22b.

Santo will play “Vrille,” a fully humanoid android custom built to look and behave just as the real Vrille Pell did the year she committed suicide. Vrille is rebellious, impulsive, dark – and has an affection for rabbits and other small animals, which she likes to pet and hold when she is overtaxed. Though fairly stable, certain triggers cause Vrille to enter states of confusion, obsession and mania.

Harkness will play “Tamerlane,” an atheist army grunt soldier with a defiant personality. His early life was a horror – until he found his calling with the atheist army, fighting the Mithraic on Earth. But now that he’s a member of the burgeoning atheist colony on Kepler 22b he is expected to forget the hate he feels towards his enemy and accept a number of Mithraic as neighbors – an expectation which he violently rebels against.

Engelbrecht will play “Decima.” Highly educated, Decima was a prominent scientist/weapons developer on Earth who did a lot of immoral things in order to achieve success/domination in her field. She is notoriously ruthless – but still carries guilt – though she erased much of her guilty feelings with futuristic therapies she personally helped develop.

Saayeng will play “Nerva,” a tough atheist woman who runs an underground network of goods and services. Nerva is a civilian who was brought aboard a hijacked ark along with many others, simply due to geography and the fact they identified as atheists. Nerva lost a child to disease during the trip to Kepler – and often secretly looks out for children living in the colony.

Raised By Wolves is produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.

Christoffersen is repped by Anne Lindberg, Lindberg Management. Jones is repped by John Hyslop and Sarah Roberts, United Agents. Santo is repped by i Artist Management. Harkness is repped by Sam Turnbull and Oriana Elia, Curtis Brown (UK). Engelbrecht is repped by Roddy Quinn, Real Management (SA). Saayeng is repped by Alastair Lindsey-Renton and Helen Clarkson at The Curtis Brown Group.