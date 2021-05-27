Quiver Distribution Acquires ‘Drama Drama’; Will Release Teen Musical This Summer

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has acquired Martin Guigui’s Drama Drama, with plans to release the teen musical on digital and VOD June 1.

The film, scripted by Guigui (9/11, Paradise Cove) and Brian Lukow, centers on five unlikely friends who are called upon to lead an anti-bullying initiative at their high school, teaming up to form a pop music group with a socially conscious message.

Starring in the coming-of-age pic, which features a set of 14 original songs, are newcomers Michelle DeFraites (The Student, All The Creatures Were Stirring), Ana Golja (Degrassi: Next Class, The Cuban), Zonta (Breaking Legs), Carlye Tamaren (Golden Boy) and Amelia DeMilo.

Pic is produced by All For One Media, Sprockefeller Pictures and Sunset Pictures. Executive producers include Brian Gold, Ryan R. Johnson and Martin Sprock.

“Drama Drama‘s heartwarming plot, captivating characters and fun music and dance numbers makes it the quintessential teen film,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, “and one that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Larry Greenberg for Quiver and Brian Lukow, President, All for One Media Corp. on behalf of the producers.

Other Quiver titles approaching release include Grace and Grit, starring Mena Suvari and Stuart Townsend (June 4), The Exchange, starring Justin Hartley and Avan Jogia (July 30), and The Survivalist, starring John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.