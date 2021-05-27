Quinta Brunson Joins Season 3 Of TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni in the upcoming third season of Simon Rich’s comedic anthology series Miracle Workers on TBS.

Set in the year 1844, the new season will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Brunson will play Trig, who’s tough as nails and completely ruthless. She was found by Benny (Buscemi) when she was a child and eventually taken in as his unofficial adopted daughter who he trained to be an outlaw from a young age. Though he is a father figure to her, she begins to resent him because she thinks he’s a deadbeat dad. Trig has a cool toughness and can hold her own, without Benny.

Created by Rich, Miracle Workers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick.

Brunson most recently starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show, opposite Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Ashley Nicole Black. She writes and stars in the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary premiering later this year. She was a lead in The CW pilot The End of the World as We Know It and she wrote, produced, and starred in the series Quinta vs. Everything for Facebook Watch. Her other recent TV credits include ABC’s Single Parents and CW’s iZombie. Brunson is slated to release her debut book She Memes Well from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing in June. Brunson is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Del Shaw Moonves.