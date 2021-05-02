Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema Sets Reopening Date

More good news for LA moviegoers: Revival house New Beverly Cinema has set a reopening date of June 1 per its Twitter account. No further details were provided about the cinema’s upcoming schedule.

The 300-seat theater opened in 1929 at Beverly Boulevard near LaBrea Boulevard in Los Angeles. The two-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino subsidized New Beverly owner Sherman Torgan to the tune of $5K per month to keep the location open; Torgan, who passed away in 2007, owned the theater at 7165 Beverly Blvd since 1978. Tarantino became the new landlord in the wake of Torgan’s passing, holding the line on developers who yearned to turn the venue into a Supercuts. In 2014, Tarantino became head curator with a mandate that only 16MM and 35MM prints would be shown, and jettisoning the digital projector installed by Torgan’s son Michael. The cinema reopened in December 2018 after year long enhancements.

On July 25, 2019, double-features programming was suspended for an extended first run of Tarantino’s ninth movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The lobby was adorned with film posters, lobby cards and props from the film. The pre-show had an extended cut of the Bounty Law segment which starred Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton character as well as vintage trailers which are referenced in the movie.

More info coming soon…

