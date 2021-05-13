Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment Teams With Jim Henson Company For Film Adaptation Of ‘The Conductors’ Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Latifah’s shingle Flavor Unit Entertainment and The Jim Henson Company are developing a film adaptation of The Conductors, the fantasy debut novel by Nicole Glover.

Released back in March of this year, the book introduces Hetty Rhodes, a magic-user and former conductor on the Underground Railroad who now solves crimes in post–Civil War Philadelphia. Hetty Rhodes helped usher dozens of people north with her wits and magic. Now that the Civil War is over, Hetty and her husband, Benjy, solve murders and mysteries that the white authorities won’t touch.

Lisa Henson and Blanca Lista from The Jim Henson Company and Latifah and Shakim Compere of Flavor Unit Entertainment will shepherd the project.

“We are so excited to partner with Lisa, Blanca and the whole Jim Henson Company on bringing Nicole Glover’s story to life,” said Latifah in a statement. “From the moment I first read the book, I was captivated by the world Nicole created and we are eager to tell a story that will drive forward the importance of diverse and inclusive storytelling.”

“Nicole Glover has written a post-Civil War story full of historical themes that continue to be relevant today, in a fantasy setting with a deep mythology that will be exciting to realize as a feature film,” added Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company. “Partnering with Flavor Unit Entertainment is an amazing opportunity to strengthen our commitment to telling culturally and ethnically diverse stories.”

Glover is repped by UTA and the Donald Maass Literary Agency.

