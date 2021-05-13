‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’: Peacock Orders Third Movie In Comedy Franchise

The Psych gang will return for a third movie set to premiere on Peacock.

The NBCU streaming platform unveiled on Thursday a green light for Psych 3: This Is Gus, with production set to begin this summer in Vancouver. Following Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the three-quel is named after Dulé Hill’s Burton “Gus” Guster.

In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career. Also set to reprise their roles from the series and films are Maggie Lawson as Juliet O’Hara and Timothy Omundson as Carlton Lassiter.

The Psych movie franchise is a continuation of the original series, which aired on USA Network from 2006 to 2014.

The first installment, Psych: The Movie, aired on USA on December 7, 2017. It follows Shawn, Gus and Juliet’s new life in San Francisco. The gang reunites after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.

The sequel Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, originally produced for USA, premiered on Peacock at launch in Spring 2020. The film focused on Lassiter, who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional and possibly the supernatural.

Psych 3: This Is Gus hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Thruline Entertainment. Series creator Steve Franks will serve as executive producer and director. Chris Henze will executive produce for Thruline. James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill will also executive produce. Franks and Rodriguez will co-write.